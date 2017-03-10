AWE pension dispute rumbles on as workers vote for eight more walkouts

Around 600 angry workers are set to continue their fight with bosses at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) with eight more days of strike action.

Members of trade union group Unite have been in a long running row with bosses at the nuclear deterrent manufacturer over major changes to their pension scheme.

Four separate walkouts at AWE’s sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield have taken place in total over the last few months, including two 48-hour strikes in January ahead of the scheme switch on February 1.

And eight more 24-hour protests are now planned by Unite to take place throughout this spring, after 80 per cent of members voted to continue strike action in a new ballot.

Members of fellow trade union group Prospect last month voted to end all industrial action against their employers after reaching an agreement that will see AWE contribute between 11.5 and 13 per cent to workers’ pensions.

But with this still representing a major drop from the 26 per cent offered as part of the previous scheme, Unite members have decided to carry on the fight.

Regional officer Bob Middleton said: “Our committed members feel betrayed and badly let down by what has happened to their pensions and they don’t deserve to lose thousands of pounds when they retire.

“The strength of feeling was overwhelmingly expressed in the second industrial action ballot.”

Workers will walkout on March 23, March 27, April 6, April 10, April 20, April 24, May 4 and May 8 – moving the number of strike days up to 16 since last November.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) assured employees that their pensions would be protected after agreeing to transfer the workforce to the private sector in the 1990s.

Unite feel that these promises have been broken however, and have called for workers at AWE to be readmitted to the MoD pension scheme.

And Mr Middleton expressed his belief that constant strike action is “adversely impacting on the Trident nuclear programme”.

This accusation follows an insistence by the Office for Nuclear Regulation that AWE has to improve its processes for control of changes to key safety documentation.

The independent nuclear regulator doesn’t consider the issue to pose an immediate risk to nuclear safety but called for sustained improvements so that safety is not adversely affected in the future.

Chief Nuclear Inspector, Dr Richard Savage, said: “This enforcement action follows a period of close regulatory attention at AWE and focussed inspection on this area.

“We are concerned that AWE has not established and implemented an adequate process for the control of changes to management system documentation that supports compliance with nuclear site licence requirements.

“While not posing an immediate safety risk, we want to see sustained improvements in order to maintain the multiple levels of defence in depth that we expect from all our nuclear site licensees.”