Axes seized and seven arrested in Basingstoke drugs blitz

Machetes and axes were among a haul of weapons seized along with suspected class A drugs and cash following a Basingstoke police drugs operation, leading to seven arrests.

Police raided addresses across Basingstoke on Friday in Pinkerton Road, Oakridge Road, Castle Road, Copland Close and Jefferson Road, as part of a series of warrants, targeting the supply of class A drugs.

Sergeant Carl Holmes, of Basingstoke’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Class A drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine can blight the lives of users, their families and the local community.

“We are committed to disrupting drug dealers and tackling any associated violence and anti-social behaviour. The message is clear – if you come to Basingstoke to deal drugs, expect to be arrested and prosecuted.”

Sgt Holmes added: “Operations like this one are only possible with the help of the community.

“If you have any concerns about drug-related activity where you live, then please call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”

Those arrested include a 21-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, an 18-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a 22-year-old man from Basingstoke, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Also arrested was a 49-year-old man from Basingstoke on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession of a controlled drug of class A and burglary.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin with another man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offer to supply a class A drug.

The seven men arrested are currently in police custody.

To carry out the operation, officers from Basingstoke’s Safer Neighbourhood Team were joined by colleagues from response and patrol along with Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit.