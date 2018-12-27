Baby joy – special delivery for courier company couple

The first baby to be born at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital on Christmas Morning was welcomed to the world by her family at 1.39am on 25th December 2018.

Mum Harpreet Kaur was four days overdue when she went into labour on Christmas Eve and she immediately went to the hospital’s maternity wing where she was expertly cared for by all the staff. She said that everyone was lovely and couldn’t have done more for her throughout her short stay. She also discovered that Midwife Green who looked after her so well, also lives on the same road as the family.

Weighing less than 3 kilograms (6lb, 3 oz), Baby Avreet Kaur was a much loved present for big sister Kavreet aged two and a half who could barely contain her excitement at the latest addition to the family.

Dad Sukhwinder Singh, said: “She is a very special little girl as there will be a holiday every year on her birthday that is celebrated across the world, what a very happy surprise that she was born on this day.”

Originally from India, the couple have lived in Basingstoke for thirteen years and run a courier company in the town.

The family are already planning a trip back to India to introduce their newest member but for now are hoping to enjoy some quiet time at home. Congratulations!