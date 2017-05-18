Baby lambs slaughtered in suspected dog attack in Baughurst field

More than 20 baby lambs have been killed in what is believed to have been a savage dog attack in a Baughurst field.

The grim discovery was made off a bridleway from Violet Lane after they were killed sometime between 9am and 1pm on May 14.

Around 26 one-week-old lambs were found with fatal wounds that were consistent with being attacked by a large breed of dog.

Other sheep and lambs present suffered “significant shock” following the attack that left the owner deeply upset.

Many of them were pedigree breeds.

“This incidents took place in a popular location for dog walkers, both locally and further afield,” said PC Will Butcher.

“It is likely that there would have been other dog walkers in the vicinity, and I would like to appeal to them to come forward if they have any information about this incident or those involved.”

Following the attack, dog owners are being urged to be careful with their animals when around livestock.

PC Butcher continued: “Dog owners are reminded that dogs should be kept on leads at all times whilst on footpaths in and around fields containing livestock.

“I would also ask members of the public walking their dogs in wooded areas or areas where livestock may not readily be seen to remember, if there is any doubt, there is no doubt. Please keep your dog on a lead.

“Being in possession of a dog that worries or causes injury or death to livestock is an offence which can result in prosecution and the pet being seized and destroyed.

“Please be mindful of the consequences.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Butcher on the police non-emergency number 101, quoting 44170811134. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.