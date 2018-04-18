Back-to-back victories edge Stoke towards top half finish

‘Frustrating’ Basingstoke Town limped past relegation-threatened Dunstable Town as two second half goals earned a 2-0 win at the Camrose on Saturday.
Dan Bayliss and Callum Bunting found the back of the net for the wasteful hosts who followed the win with a 3-2 home victory against Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday.
The Dragons, aiming for a top-10 finish, dominated from the off against Dunstable and could have taken the lead through early Sam Smart and Jack McKnight half chances.
The hosts had the better of the game with a number of corners but failed to convert their dominance into clear cut chances.
The second half was a big improvement, although it was the visitors, second-bottom with a goal difference of -107, who nearly took the lead straight after the restart.
Basingstoke took the lead seven minutes later though when Bayliss nodded home a George Bennett header.
Dunstable goalkeeper Nathan Harness needed to be in top form to thwart Sam Deadfield, Smart and Bunting as the home side struggled to get the all-important second goal.
But it eventually arrived with a minute to spare when Dunstable, chasing an equaliser, left gaps at the back and Bunting applied the finish.
Boss Terry Brown was pleased with the win but was frustrated with the performance against the Evo-Stik Premier strugglers.
“I don’t know how it was for the spectators but it was a frustrating afternoon for the manager,” he said.
“Dunstable worked their socks off and one of their defenders was magnificent and kept quiet our forward line almost single handedly.
“We needed patience and we kept our shape.”
Brown praised the performances of Guri Demuria and Bayliss but described his team’s final passing and finishing as “pretty woeful”.
However, Basingstoke made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 win over Bishop’s Stortford at the Camrose on Tuesday.
A Bunting header and Smart’s 20th of the season gave the hosts a commanding 2-0 half time lead.
The Blues gave themselves a lifeline when Mark Hughes pulled one back.
But Sam Deadfield regained the two-goal advantage for the Dragons with a low drive from distance.
Marvel Ekpiteta netted a late consolation for the away side and Town held on.
‘Stoke (10th) visit Stratford Town (14th) on Saturday.