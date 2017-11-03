Back to life for Soul II Soul

One of the biggest British urban acts ever, Soul II Soul revolutionised R’n’B in the 80s and 90s and have kept on moving since.

Featuring Jazzie B, Caron Wheeler and their very special live orchestral band and DJs, the hits just keep on coming including Back to Life, Keep on Moving, Get A Life, and Jazzie’s Groove.

“We’re from the days when a number 14 bus and a supermarket trolley got us around”, Jazzie will tell you when talking about his early sound system days and playing with school friend Daddae.

“We came up with the name Soul II Soul not just because of the music we played, but it also stood for Daddae and myself – two souls moving together.”

In 1986, Soul II Soul signed to Virgin and the partnership catapulted them into a tornado of success.

The sound was original, fresh and infectious; it was homegrown in the UK. America embraced them, and in 1990 they picked up two Grammys.

Jazzie B has produced a string of successful cuts for the group and also produced and re-mixed tracks for the likes of The Fine Young Cannibals, Incognito, Maxi Priest, Charlene Smith, Sinead O’Connor and Destiny’s Child to name a few.

Somewhere along the line there’s been a handshake with Prince Charles and Jazzie B even once shared a dressing room with the legendary Sammy Davis Jnr.

To date, Soul II Soul have sold more than 6.8 million albums worldwide and Jazzie B has accreditation on more than 35 million albums.

2012 saw Soul II Soul awarded the PRS (Performing Right Society) for Music Heritage Award and a special plaque was put up on The Electric (formerly The Fridge) in Brixton, where the group played their first full live gig in 1991.

British pride and achievement continued when Back to Life was featured in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Soul II Soul are at The Anvil on November 15. Tickets £36.50. For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.