Back to winning ways after promotion hopes are hit

Hartley Wintney lost to promotion-chasing rivals for the second week running as their own Evo-Stik South East promotion hopes were dented with back-to-back defeats.
The Row lost 3-1 at Hayes & Yeading on Saturday, a week after losing by the same scoreline to another play-off side in Chalfont St Peter.
The north east Hampshire side, out to avenge a heavy defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, fell behind to a direct Hayes & Yeading side midway through the first half.
Laste Dombaxe headed the home side ahead, but Hartley were back on level terms in the final 10 minutes of the first period when a Dean Stow free kick beat the wall and goalkeeper Zaki Oualah.
However, two second half United goals did the damage as Hartley failed to get their effective passing game flowing.
Midfielder Scott Donnelly regained the hosts’ lead on the hour with a fine half volley from the edge of the box that found the corner of the net.
The visitors responded well but, as they pressed for a late equaliser, Hayes made a speedy breakaway and Manny Duku made it 3-1 with a composed finish in stoppage time.
Hartley got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win at local rivals Fleet Town on Tuesday.
Paul Hodges unleashed a great strike into the bottom corner for the opener before Steven Duff added a second in first half stoppage time.
Construction site manager Nic Ciardini got the third in the second half to complete the win at Calthorpe Park.
Hartley are now fourth, just one point off the automatic places. They travel to ninth-placed Moneyfields on Saturday.