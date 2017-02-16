Ballot day for grant funding scheme

A public vote on which community projects across Basingstoke and Deane deserve council funding is due to take place next month.

Groups have been applying for grants ranging from £200 to £1,000 as part of the borough council’s ‘Have Your Say’ initiative since December.

And residents will get the chance to give their backing to their chosen project at a voting day for the money on Thursday, March 9, from 3pm to 7pm at Carnival Hall, in Council Road.

People will also be able to find out more about the work carried out by the groups at the event, with each voter able to back two separate projects, with the results then set to be tallied at the end of the evening.

The council’s scheme is designed to support voluntary and community organisations to improve their local environment and strengthen their community.

Cabinet member for communities, Simon Bound, said: “Small grants can have a big impact and we want to support local groups who are passionate about improving their communities.

“By asking residents to have their say, we are giving communities the opportunity to make sure that the grants go to the projects which they most want and need in their area.”