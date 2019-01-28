World Cancer Day 2019 is fast approaching on the 4th February, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness locally for children and young people with cancer.

At CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, they are calling for everyone in Hampshire to ‘band together’ behind families affected by cancer.

You can make a difference by donating just £2 to get your own special Band Against Cancer wristband (available in three different collectable colours).

Making a small donation, wearing your wristband and telling others about it is such an easy way to make sure you can help other families going through a really tough time.

Research revealed that families spend an extra £600 a month on average whilst on treatment. As treatment for children and young people’s cancer is often many miles from home at specialist hospitals, families have to pay for things like long-distance travel, additional food, clothing, parking and accommodation whilst having to keep up with regular bills including mortgage, rent and energy bills.

With your help this World Cancer Day, CLIC Sargent can reach those families through support workers and nurses who provide practical, emotional and financial support, to help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people. For example, £20 (ten bands) could pay for an hour with a CLIC Sargent Community Worker to help young people think about rebuilding their lives after cancer.

To support CLIC Sargent this World Cancer Day, get your own Band Against Cancer wristband at: www.clicsargent.org.uk/WorldCancerDay; J D Wetherspoon pubs; Morrisons stores and select Ernest Jones and H Samuel stores.

We look forward to seeing the bands all over Basingstoke.