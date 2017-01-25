Bangers and cash raised for charity

A Dummer pub’s sausage campaign has ensured that people across the borough won’t go hungry.

The Sun Inn chose to donate half of the profits raised from its sale of sausage dishes throughout November to Basingstoke Foodbank.

And after seeing their black pudding toad in the hole and Greenford Farm pork sausage dishes go down a storm with their customers, The Sun Inn have now presented the charity with a cheque for £900.

Chair of the trustees at Basingstoke Foodbank, Phil Thomas, said: “This is another example of the amazing generosity of the people and businesses of Basingstoke towards the Foodbank.

“Donations like this enable the Foodbank to provide food to over 3500 people in crisis in the town every year.

“The management and customers at The Sun have helped make that possible.”

Landlord at The Sun Inn, Gordon Stott, added: “We’re passionate about seasonal and local produce, and we’re so pleased our diners embraced the idea, and with the total amount raised.”