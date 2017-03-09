Barmy Army hits Basingstoke

The ups and downs of two of former England captains will be told at The Anvil next Friday.

Friends David Gower and Chris Cowdrey will share their most thrilling, heart-breaking and comical stories when they were the skippers of the England Cricket Team.

Both cricketers were captains of The Three Lions during the 1980s.

“It’s always a proud moment to be named England captain and then it gets tougher,” David told the Observer.

“I certainly had those ups and downs but the highlights were leading England to a series win in India and then winning the Ashes in 1985 with plenty of my own runs thrown in.

“We might just talk about all that too.”

Chris added: “For me, it was a highlight that soon became a lowlight, but we don’t want to give too much away.

“Come to the show and you’ll find out why.”

Gower was captain of England from 1982 to 1989 with the 59-year-old being at the helm when the English defeated Australia in The Ashes in 1985, beating the Aussies 3-1 in the series.

Cowdrey on the other hand was only captain of England for one summer, where his sole appearance occurred in the summer of 1988.

England took on the West Indies in five test matches, with the encounter expected to be a close affair.

In fact it turned out to be a thrashing, as the English were hammered 4-1, with their only victory occurring in the final meeting.

Dubbed by many as ‘the summer of four captains’, England strangely used four captains in the five Test matches.

The constant change of skipper played a huge part in the West Indies’ victory, with Cowdrey captaining the third set.

The six-day match turned out to be a disaster for England, especially for Cowdrey, as the then 30-year-old captained his side to a devastating defeat.

England lost the third set by 249 runs, handing the test victory to the West Indies.

And despite the defeat, Chris believes he was a better captain than David.

“We captained England 33 times between us although I think David captained 32 of them, and I was the better captain,” Chris said.

David added: “At least one of us actually had a win ratio though.

“But we are entirely even on the win/loss percentages against the West Indies.”

David also revealed why he licked his fingers after dealing with raw chicken on Sunday Brunch last month.

The clip was seen by millions of viewers and even got him trending on Twitter.

“The beetroot marinade was delicious,” he said. “And the PR for this show that came from it was most welcome.

“Yes, it’s not something one should do nor would I normally do it, but it’s not as dangerous as facing Malcolm Marshall.

“I can only repeat what I said on Twitter at the time, “So very, very sorry. Completely forgot to be ill…”

Tickets cost £27 and it will start at 7.30pm.