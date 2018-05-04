Basingstoke and Deane election results 2018

Basingstoke residents woke up this morning to find little change after this year’s Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council elections.

Despite an overall turnout 32.21 per cent in the borough council elections yesterday (May 3), there was no big breakthrough for any party.

Only two seats out of the 20 contested changed hands.

Conservative councillor Dave George gained Whitchurch from the Liberal Democrats, but the party lost Winklebury to Labour’s Ruth Cooper.

Liberal Democrat Linda Stepney (439 votes), Labour’s Claire Isbester (625) and the elected Dave George (717) contested Whitchurch after a turnout of 43.05 per cent, or 1,789 of an electorate of 4,156.

In Winklebury, Ruth Cooper’s 884 votes were enough to take the seat ahead of Conservative candidate Laura Edwards (826), Green Party’s Michael Nightingale (49) and Lisa Proctor (41) of the Liberal Democrats with a turnout of 1,810 (37.99 per cent).

Despite Labour’s gain, Conservatives retain control of the council with 33 seats to Labour’s 21, the Lib Dem’s five and independent councillor Ian Tilbury’s one.

Basingstoke and Deane has 60 councillors in total, but only 20 seats were contested in this year’s elections.

A list of the confirmed Basingstoke and Deane elected councillors from Thursday’s elections is below:

Basing – Onnalee Cubitt, Conservative

Brighton Hill North – Mark Taylor, Labour

Brighton Hill South – Kim Taylor, Labour

Brookvale and Kings Furlong – Michael Westbrook, Labour

Buckskin – Stephanie Grant, Labour

Burghclere, Highclere and St Mary Bourne – Graham Falconer, Conservative

Chineham – Paul Miller, Conservative

East Woodhay – Clive Sanders, Conservative

Eastrop – Gavin James, Liberal Democrat

Grove – John McKay, Liberal Democrat

Hatch Warren and Beggarwood – Terri Reid, Conservative

Kempshott – Hayley Eachus, Conservative

Norden – Laura James, Labour

Oakley and North Waltham – Stuart Frost, Conservative

Overton, Laverstoke and Steventon – Ian Tilbury, Independent

Popley East – David Potter, Labour

Popley West – Paul Frankum, Labour

South Ham – Sean Keating, Labour

Whitchurch – Dave George, Conservative (gain)

Winklebury – Ruth Cooper, Labour (gain)

A full list of candidates and results can be viewed on the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council website at: https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/election-results-2018