Basingstoke beat table toppers to get campaign back on track

Basingstoke and North Hants CC (BNHCC) got back to winning ways in the Southern League Division One on Saturday with a six-wicket home victory over top of the table Bournemouth.

Chasing 175 to win, captain Mitch Stokes took inspiration from England namesake Ben to top-score with 89 not out.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first at May’s Bounty with Basingstoke opening fast bowler Martyn James (3–13) tearing into the top order.

Nick Park was the first to go, trapped LBW for 11, followed by Ben Bridgen (19), who was caught by captain Stokes, and Luke Matthews (12), caught by David Griffiths.

This left Basingstoke in a good position to dismiss Bournemouth relatively cheaply at 52-3.

Bournemouth captain Chris Park (33) and Simon Woodruff (61) tried to rebuild the innings but William Phillips (3-46) pegged them back.

The final six Bournemouth batsman added just 21 runs as they succumbed to 174 all out from 48.1 overs, failing to bat out their allocated 50 overs.

In reply, Bountymen openers Christopher Oliver (14) and George Metzger (10) fell cheaply.

Oliver was bowled by Matthew Jones and Metzger was following soon after when he nicked Chrystian Michalowski to wicket keeper Chris Park.

This left Basingstoke in a little trouble at 28-2 and found themselves 42-3 when Phillips nicked behind to Park off the bowling of Dominic Clutterbuck for five.

However any nerves were quickly put to bed by Stokes.

He led from the front and was ably assisted by David Griffiths (28) and Dean Nurse who finished on 16 not out.

Basingstoke ran out winners fairly comfortably with almost 17 overs to spare. Stokes finished on 89 not out from 75 balls that included 12 fours and one six.

This victory put BNHCC into second place behind Calmore Sports, while Bournemouth fell to third.

Next up for the Bountymen is Portsmouth away before facing Ventnor the following day in the T20.