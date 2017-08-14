Basingstoke beaten in season opener against Frome

It was not a happy start for Basingstoke Town as they began their Southern League Premier Division campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Frome Town at the Camrose on Saturday.

Terry Brown’s young and inexperienced Dragons side featured five league debutants including Colm McAdden, Dan Bayliss, Shane Hollamby, Sam Smart and Cameron Green.

Frome looked to take advantage of this and piled on early pressure on the Basingstoke defence – Jeffries forcing McAdden into a good early save after just two minutes.

The visitors eventually made the breakthrough and opened the scoring on eight minutes through an own goal from Basingstoke captain Marcus Johnson-Schuster.

Jon Davies’ corner was diverted into the net at the near post by the unfortunate Johnson-Schuster.

The Somerset side continued to turn the screw with Jeffries firing just wide and McAdden doing well to deny Davies.

Davies was involved the Frome’s second goal in the 21st minute when he squeezed the ball through for Jake Jackson to score with a volley.

Basingstoke’s goal was now under siege with McAdden called into regular action, making a great save to deny Davies.

This seemed to jolt Town into action and their attacking play forced a number of corners that came to no avail, despite Aaron Jarvis and Hollamby going close.

The in-form Ben Wright then forced Kyle Phillips in the Frome net to make an excellent save with a free-kick from distance, just before half-time.

At the start of the second half, Terry Brown shuffled his pack with Connor Davies replacing fellow Reading loanee Cameron Green up front with Jarvis.

This change paid off when Davies fed Jarvis in the area and Marcus Mapstone clipped his heels.

Referee Daniel Lamport immediately pointed to the spot – Wright stepped up and duly dispatched the spot kick, sending Phillips the wrong way to make it 2-1.

Basingstoke were now dominating and had numerous chances for an equaliser which they were made to pay with 35 minutes remaining.

Just as Jarvis was about to shoot, Mapstone came in with a great challenge and Frome went up the other end with Davies weaving through challenges to score and make the game safe at 3-1.