Basingstoke boss rallies support for new look club

BASINGSTOKE Town chairman David Knight has issued a rallying call to the wider town to get involved as the football club officially becomes a community-owned club.
The move to a structure where fans and the local community will be able to have their say in the running of the club was launched at a meeting at the Camrose on Tuesday, but has come amid warnings that the future will not be easy.
Mr Knight said: “It’s the right move at this time for the club, it’s a big change and we want everyone to buy into it.
“I think it’s too early to define exactly how it will be going forward – the strategy of moving to this stage is happening and everything else will follow behind.
“It’s an opportunity for everyone in the town to get involved.”
Outgoing chairman Rafi Razzak has ended his financial involvement with the club and has previously said he would like to develop the Camrose to reclaim the money he has invested in the club.
He has stated that the club will have to become self-financing next season and Mr Knight made no secret that the immediate future for the club will be challenging.
The chief executive said next season would be “tough” but added that “a lot people have said this is the right way forward for the club so everybody needs to get behind it”.
Supporters’ club chairman Martin French was happy with the move to a community-owned club but agreed that it was going to be tough next season.
He said: “I think it’s the only option, the only way forwards as such and it’s a good chance for people to get involved now.
“The problem is now we’ve got financial problems.
“We’re now going to have to fund the wages and the overall administration of the club and with it being close season, we’ve got no money coming in other than the academy and the clubhouse so we’re quite concerned about the financial position.
“The future is not clear by any stretch of the imagination and I’m deeply concerned that unless the fans and the community come together, then we could be in serious trouble.”
Three members from the club’s interim management group have joined the new board while a further three have ben elected to oversee the transition to a community based club.