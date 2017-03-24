Basingstoke Business Expo set to return

Now in its sixth successful year, the Basingstoke Business Expo, supported by the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, returns to The Apollo Hotel on Thursday 30 March.

The business to business show is the area’s largest networking event, where large and small businesses from across the region can network and showcase themselves to the wider North Hampshire business community.

At this free-to-attend business show, you will find a hive of creativity and activity from both our seminar programme featuring high-paced speed networking and inspirational keynote speakers, as well as from a variety of exhibitors showcasing the very best of local and regional businesses.

Confirmed entrepreneurs booked to speak at the expo include Polly Buckland of The Typeface Group, Jan Jack of Laughter House, Andy Cecil of The Alternative Board, Alison Edgar, Vanessa Lanham-Day and Sam Swinstead from vivoHR. There will be a number of insightful talks on a number of subjects including motivation, marketing, social media, public speaking and human resources.

Whether you’re an existing business looking to grow, a business in the early stages, or want to explore the possibilities of starting your own business – you will find something of interest at the show. Exhibitors attending the business show to promote their services and to network with local firms include: Mercedes-Benz, Basepoint Business Centres, Mars Drinks, Basingstoke Gazette, The Breeze, Clarke & Son Solicitors, Worting House, thebestof Basingstoke and St Michael’s Hospice

The business exhibition is the ultimate event for all ambitious businesses who are looking to grow and prosper in Basingstoke. Visitors can register for free, simply by visiting – http://www.b2bexpos.co.uk/basingstoke