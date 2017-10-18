Basingstoke charity to shut by December after more than 30 years

A Basingstoke education charity which helps young people prepare for the world of work is set to close later this year.

Basingstoke Consortium announced on Monday that uncertainty over funding and reduced education budgets had led its trustees to make the decision.

The charity, based in the Viables Craft Centre in The Harrow Way, has been operating in the town for more than 30 years, but will shut its doors for the final time by the end of December.

A statement from Basingstoke Consortium said: “The charity has for more than 30 years helped young people and adults in and around Basingstoke through services such as work experience, financial education, employer interactions and careers advice.

“It also administered the hugely popular Teen Tech event in Basingstoke in recent years and was the force behind the Skillstree brand which promotes employability skills for young people.

“The reasons for the closure decision were many years of funding uncertainty, reduced education budgets and a further forecast budget squeeze through falling school numbers for a four to five year period.”

Basingstoke Consortium runs a number of programmes to help make young people more employable.

It is funded through local schools, colleges and businesses, grants, and through fundraising.

Every year it works with thousands of pupils and students of all ages, as well as those who have left education and need help finding work or deciding on a new career.

It set up Teen Tech to inspire teenagers to consider careers in science, technology, maths and engineering, while Skillstree was launched six years ago with support from local businesses and community groups.

Mike Rushworth, chairman of the charity’s trustees, said: “On behalf of the trustees we thank the Basingstoke Consortium staff, associated and sponsors for their valuable support and efforts over the years.

“Our main focus now will be to consult with staff and other stakeholders to find alternative ways to maintain our services and employment of staff, possibly through other organisations.”