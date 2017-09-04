Basingstoke cyclists complete 100km charity ride

A team of 21 cyclists from a Basingstoke wine merchants have completed a 100km (62 mile) journey to raise money for Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Staff from Berry Bros & Rudd made the trip from the company’s site in London to its warehouse in Hamilton Close, Basingstoke on Friday.

The bike ride is part of the company’s celebrations of 50 years in Basingstoke.

Luke Tegner, insight and innovation director and the lead cyclist on the ride, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our home in Basingstoke, and more importantly, to support Sebastian’s Action Trust.”