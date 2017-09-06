Basingstoke defender Atkinson makes switch to Fulham

Another young Basingstoke Town player has departed for a Football League club, after the transfer of Aaron Jarvis to Luton last week.

Rob Atkinson has signed for Fulham’s under-23 side, with the move being announced this morning.

The 19-year-old defender was named Basingstoke’s player of the year last season, and has previously played in France at the AS Cannes academy before returning to the UK.

“To have a club like Fulham come in and offer me a contract, I’m obviously delighted,” said Atkinson.

“I like to think of myself as a ball-playing centre-half who can bring the ball out, but I can do the dirty work as well.

“The end goal is to play for the first team on a regular basis and I will be looking to do that. I don’t particularly want to play under-23s football until I am 23, I want to get out of it and play adult football because that is where it is all that.”

Basingstoke will receive a compensation fee from Fulham in exchange for Atkinson.

A statement from Basingstoke Town said: “We are pleased to announce that Rob Atkinson has signed for Fulham following a successful trial.

“Everyone at Basingstoke Town thanks Rob for his time at the club and wishes him well in his career at Fulham.”