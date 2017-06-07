Basingstoke doctors’ surgery is ‘putting patients at risk’

The health watchdog has admitted it is “worried” after a doctors’ practice was judged to be putting patients at risk.

The Care Quality Commission has placed Beggarwood Surgery in special measures following an inspection earlier this year.

The practice, which caters for 7,500 patients, has had a catalogue of problems including doctors quitting and people waiting up to six weeks for an appointment.

The CQC has also rated it “inadequate”.

Deputy chief inspector Ruth Rankine said: “Our inspectors had previously carried out an inspection at the surgery in May 2016 where the service was rated as ‘requires improvement’.

“It is worrying that despite the concerns and improvements identified at that first inspection, our team found a decline in standards on their return.”

Inspectors highlighted staff shortages at the Broadmere Road surgery, with doctors having to cover at another local practice, leading to some staff expressing concern it was now “clinically unsafe.”

Patients were put “at risk” because care plans were “not always being entered” into their records.

There was also “a lack of clarity over the safe monitoring of repeat prescriptions”, especially for those using high-risk drugs. The wait for routine appointments was found to be up to six weeks.

Some staff training was not current, information was not kept up to date and communication from the leadership to staff was “poor”.

On Monday, Beggarwood Surgery will be left with just one permanent GP after four walked out. The remaining GP will be leaving in July. Cover will be provided by locums.

The practice said a review had been carried out of the “clinical structure” and it is “in the process” of recruiting two GPs and two nurse practitioners.

A spokesperson for the North Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it had been working with the surgery and “additional support will be offered”.

Beggarwood is operated by Cedar Medical, which also runs Rooksdown Practice in Park Prewett Road, which the CQC rated as requiring improvement in November 2016.

Richard Power, chief executive of Integral Medical Holdings, which Cedar is part of, said the surgery was “going through a challenging funding environment.”

“The CQC is a healthy process and a plan is in place which will create a strong way forward for the practice,” he said.

Mr Power also said that staffing plans are in place, with clinical cover booked in advance.