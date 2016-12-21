Basingstoke taxi driver targeted in racially-aggravated assault

A taxi driver was punched by another motorist during a racially-aggravated assault in Brighton Hill.

The 28-year-old victim was sitting in his parked car, near Pizza Hut, in Brighton Way, on Saturday, when the attack took place.

He had turned on his engine to warm up his car for passengers, when an elderly man in a vehicle next to him asked him to turn the engine off.

When the victim refused, the suspect then got out of his car, approached the taxi, and punched the driver in the face several times, while making racial comments.

The man, who was white, and aged in his late 50s or early 60s, also damaged the taxi’s wing mirrors, before getting back into his car, and driving away from the scene.

He was also understood to have been wearing a flat farmer’s cap, and a body warmer, while he was driving a light blue Vauxhall car, possibly an Astra, and was accompanied by a female passenger.

The incident took place at around 4.10pm, with Hampshire Constabulary launching an investigation.

PC Richard Harrison said: “This was an unusual but nasty assault, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“In particular, I would like to hear from a black man who tried to intervene.

“He may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 44160475134, or contact charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.