Basingstoke entrepreneur is the UK’s youngest self storage owner

An inspirational Basingstoke entrepreneur is well on the way to turning over more than £1million.

Tim Brant suffers from dyslexia and left school aged 16 unable to spell, but has proved nothing is impossible as he is now the UK’s youngest self storage owner, renting out more than 600 units.

“It is a far cry from collecting used cooking oil from local food outlets and recycling it as biofuel,” the 30 year-old said.

“When I left home at 20, I had nowhere to go and store my rapidly growing stock of oil, so when a friend offered his land as a possible storage site for my stuff, I bought a shipping container with the proceeds of shares left to me by my granddad and that is how it all started.”

Tim’s business, the Brant Group, has four sites across the area and is now targeting owning 1,000 containers by 2025, giving him a turnover well above £1.25m a year.

Talented Tim used social media when he was first starting out to advertise his services after someone had suggested it would be cheaper in the long run to buy two or three containers, lowering transportation costs.

His three units suddenly grew 10-fold to 30 containers but despite a successful start, no one would lend money to expand.

Business-savvy Tim realised that if he leased out containers and then paid for them from the proceeds of renting them out, he could expand without the need for credit.

This meant he could turn 30 containers into 600.

A boom in the online retail market has really boosted the storage market with one in five of all 605,000 units home to an successful online retailer, and 42 per cent of all self storage units are rented to businesses.

Rennie Schafer, chief executive of the Self Storage Association UK, was very impressed with Tim’s achievements, and said: “The future looks bright for Tim whose achievement is a perfect example of just how far you can go with hard work, determination and tenacity.”