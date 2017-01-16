Basingstoke finally end wait for a win

Goals from David Ray and Aaron Redford handed Basingstoke Town their first league win since the end of November on Saturday.
A run of five defeats in seven had caused ‘Stoke to drop like a stone down to 19th place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier going into the trip to Cambridge City.
But a well-fought 2-0 win against second-from-bottom Cambridge – 46 days after their previous victory over Merthyr Town – has finally ended that slide to move Town 11 points clear of the bottom four.
As has often been the case during that run, Terry Brown’s side were unlucky to not get anything from their trip to Kettering Town a week earlier, as a series of missed chances saw them lose 2-1.
But after a quiet start, Basingstoke would not be so wasteful against City, as they scored with their very first attack, as captain David Ray timed his run perfectly to power home Sam Deadfield’s cross with his head.
Jordan Williams then sent a tame header from an inviting position straight into the arms of grateful ‘Stoke keeper Alex Tokarczyk soon after.
And only a superb finger tip save from opposite number Enol Ordonez then denied Basingstoke from doubling their lead, as Michael Atkinson’s effort looked to be dipping just under bar.
After edging the opening exchanges, the visitors nearly shot themselves in the foot 10 minutes before half time, when a poor back pass allowed Tristan Abrahams to run clean through, only to then find Tokarczyk in his way.
And Basingstoke quickly made the most of that near miss seconds before the break, as Redford somehow squeezed a scrappy but priceless scuffed effort through the crowd and into the corner.
They then came within a whisker of making it three with the first attack of the second half, as Aaron Jarvis slid in at the back post, but just couldn’t get his toe to the ball to convert the cross.
There weren’t many chances after that, although Basingstoke were indebted to their keeper once again for securing the points, as he produced an outstanding double save to deny Ollie Snaith late on.