Basingstoke firms struggling to find the right workers

Businesses in north Hampshire could be finding it difficult to hire the right employees because of falling unemployment levels in the region.

That is the view of the M3 Job Club, after the latest unemployment figures for July showed there had been a 54 per cent drop in the number of people claiming Jobseekers Allowance in the last five years in Basingstoke and Deane.

Just over 1,000 people claimed the benefit in the borough in July.

Employment levels across the country are at a record high 75.01 per cent, with the number of people not in work at its lowest rate since 1975.

Richard Thayer, chairman and founder of the M3 Job Club, said: “We tend to find there’s companies struggling to find the right people.

“If you look at the Basingstoke area, the unemployment rate is probably under one per cent.

“We know of a number of companies who are looking for the right skilled people, particularly when it comes to small and medium-sized enterprises, they are finding it difficult.

“So we’re trying to let them know that there are a number of skilled people who are around, who have got the right ethics and just want to get back into work.”

Around 35 professional people currently attend the weekly coaching-led sessions run by the job club.

The M3 Job Club, which is based in Basingstoke, helps those out of work or at risk of redundancy to connect with businesses in need of skilled staff.

Mr Thayer added: “Basingstoke is going through quite a transformation with a lot of new buildings coming through or being developed, and obviously we’ve got companies who are looking for particular talents.

“There have been people who are considering moving to this area because there’s more opportunities coming up, so we’re trying to attract more into this area.

“People are more flexible and looking for more opportunities, and that’s quite interesting to see how businesses are responding and what they’re trying to do to attract new candidates.”