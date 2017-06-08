Basingstoke General Election Count: LIVE

9:54pm – Good evening and welcome to the Observer’s coverage of the general election count at the Hampshire Court Hotel in Chineham.

Our coverage will be mainly focussed on the Basingstoke constituency but we’ll be keeping tabs of what is going on with North East and North West Hampshire.

10:00pm – In Basingstoke, Conservative candidate Maria Miller is defending her seat with a majority of 11, 063 from the 2015 election.

She will be up against Labour’s Terry Bridgeman, UKIP’s Alan Stone, John Shaw for the Liberal Democrats, Scott Neville from the Libertarian Party and the Green Party’s Richard Winter.

10:16pm – Conservative Ranil Jayawardena has held the seat of North East Hampshire since the 2015 election, elected with 35,573 votes and is defending a huge majority of 29,916.

His challengers are Independent Robert Blay, Graham Cockarill for the Lib Dems, UKIP’s Mike Gascoigne, Barry Jones for Labour and the Green Party’s Chas Spradbery,

10:17pm – The first boxes have just arrived from the Old Basing Royal British Legion.

10:32pm – Apologies, suffering from… you guessed it… a dodgy Wi-Fi connection.

10:35pm – In North West Hampshire, Conservative Kit Malthouse is defending a huge majority of 23,943 from 2015.

Up against Malthouse is UKIP’s Roger Clark, Andy Fitchet for Labour, Green’s Dan Hill and Lib Dem Alex Payton.

10:56pm – “Maria has fought a superb campaign and she leads from the front” said Conservative county councillor Stephen Reid, sounding reasonably confident.

11:01pm – Lib Dem candidate John Shaw has just been speaking: “I feel we’ve run a really positive campaign and I’ve had a fantastic team around me.

“We’ve been canvassing at the railway station tonight and that went well so we’ll just see what happens now.”

11:15pm – “If I get my deposit back, I’ll be happy,” UKIP’s Alan Stone has just told me.

“I’m quite happy with the campaign, it’s been good to hold the Tories to account and expose Labour.”

11:27pm – Libertarian candidate Scott Neville: “It was a good campaign – a lot of work went into it and it’s been good fun.

“We’ve been trying to capitalise on the people who don’t vote.

“If my deposit’s intact then I’ll be happy.”

11:37pm – No sign of Maria Miller and Green candidate Richard Winter but Labour’s Terry Bridgeman is here. Haven’t had chance to speak to him yet.

11:48pm – A mixture of smart and casual clothes being worn here tonight.

11:57pm – We’re hearing that verification is almost complete.

12:39am – On my third coffee of the night. Apparently Basingstoke declared at 5am in 2015.

01:00am – Verification is now complete so counting will start shortly. Turnout was 68.52 per cent.

01:05am – Turnout for North East Hampshire: 76.5 per cent.

01:07am – Maria Miller is now in the building.

01:35am – Basingstoke Labour candidate Terry Bridgeman: “I’m feeling good, I’m not so sure that we’re going to win but it’s a two horse race now.”

02:11am – The first mini-count has been completed.

02:22am – RESULT: Ranil Jayawardena has held onto North East Hampshire for the Conservatives.

02:42am – More tables are finishing up counting.

03:05am – Not far off a provisional result for Basingstoke while we’re hearing that North West Hampshire is about to declare.

03:29am – RESULT: Maria Miller HOLDS Basingstoke for the Conservatives with 29, 510 votes.

Second: Terry Bridgeman (Lab) – 20, 044.

Third: John Shaw (Lib Dem) – 3, 406.

Fourth: Alan Stone (UKIP) – 1, 681.

Fifth: Richard Winter (Green) – 1, 106.

Sixth: Scott Neville (Libertarian) – 213.

03:55am – RESULT: Kit Malthouse HOLDS North West Hampshire for the Conservatives.