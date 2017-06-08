Latest
Basingstoke General Election Count: LIVE

Matthew Brown

RESULT: Kit Malthouse HOLDS North West Hampshire for the Conservatives #GE2017
17 hours ago
RESULT: Maria Miller HOLDS Basingstoke for the Conservatives with 29, 510 votes #GE2017
17 hours ago
RESULT: Ranil Jayawardena HOLDS North East Hampshire for the Conservatives #GE2017
19 hours ago
Head over to our blog to hear from Basingstoke Labour candidate Terry Bridgeman: https://t.co/QV2rCynsIP #GE2017
19 hours ago
