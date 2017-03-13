Basingstoke Hospital raises thousands for poppy appeal

Patients, visitors and staff at Basingstoke Hospital have been showing their support to former servicemen and women by donating almost £4,000 to the poppy appeal last year.

Volunteers from the Bramley and District branch of the Royal British Legion collected outside the hospital entrance for a week in November, while collection boxes were placed in the main restaurant and various departments.

A grand total of £3,982.11 was raised, around £300 more than what was collected in 2015.

Jean Young, poppy appeal organiser for Bramley and District, said: “We would like to say thank you to the hospital for allowing us to collect for the poppy appeal here and everybody who donated.

“Everyone was so generous and we are really pleased with the amount of money we managed to raise.

“It’s a joy to collect here at the hospital and we all look forward to collecting here because the staff, patients and visitors are so nice to us.”

Donna Green, Hampshire Hospitals’ chief nurse, added: “We have supported the poppy appeal for many years and are always keen to do what we can to help.

“It’s fantastic that so much money was raised here. We have a good number of staff who have served in the armed forces and this is an activity that many people want to support.”