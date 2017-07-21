Basingstoke Hospital the pioneers of ‘life changing’ prostate treatment

A new procedure that could change the lives of thousands of men is being pioneered at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

The Rezum procedure involves injecting a small amount of steam directly into the prostate which then shrinks as it repairs itself.

Symptoms of an enlarged prostate include difficulty passing water as well as needing to visit the toilet more frequently and with more urgency, but it is hoped this ground-breaking treatment, that only needs a local anaesthetic, could prevent some of these issues.

One of the first patients to benefit was 63 year-old David Livie, with the treatment carried out by consultant urologist Richard Hindley.

Mr Hindley said: “Seventy per cent of men over 70 and half of men over 50 suffer some symptoms due to an enlarged prostate.

“Until now, we have treated this medication until it to the point where we had to carry out a fairly big operation to ease the problems.

“Rezum is a very quick procedure and patients can be discharged the same day.

“It is also a non-invasive treatment, meaning there is much less chance of it having side effect, improving quality of life overall.”

Mr Livie, who had been on medication for three years for his enlarged prostate, said he had noticed a real difference since his Rezum procedure.

“I’m finding going to the toilet much easier and I’m waking up to much less in the night,” he said.

“Before the procedure, I was having to get up two or three times every night, but now I only have to get up once and there have been nights where I’ve been able to sleep right through.

“I was really pleased not to need a big operation. I had the procedure on a Thursday and by the Saturday I was well enough to walk 10 miles.

“I think it could make a real difference to a lot of people.”