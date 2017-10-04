Basingstoke hospital’s open day proves to be a hit

Hundreds of people had a sneak peak at the inner workings of Basingstoke’s hospital on Saturday.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) welcomed 800 visitors for its open day, where they had the chance to find out more about how the hospital operates.

Those in attendance had the chance to try out surgical equipment, look around the radiology department, and speak with experts.

Injured teddy bears and dolls were also patched up in the plaster room.

There was also a wide range of interactive displays highlighting different work done in the hospital, as well as a jobs fair and tea and cake.

The day was officially opened by Basingstoke MP Maria Miller, town mayor Paul Frankum and HHFT chairman Liz Padmore.

Ms Padmore said: “There was a real buzz around the hospital and plenty of attractions to keep the whole family entertained.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes, speak to some of our experts and learn about the great work that goes on in the trust.

“The passion of our staff for all they do really shone through and I’m extremely grateful to all of the staff who gave up their own time to make the open day possible.

“It was a fantastic day and I’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported the event.”