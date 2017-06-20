Basingstoke in ‘slow lane’ on repairs to potholes, says councillor

Basingstoke is being left behind when it comes to potholes, a Labour councillor has said.

Jack Cousens, the borough councillor for Brookvale and Kings Furlong, claims that Basingstoke only receives 1.3 per cent of Hampshire’s pothole action fund, while the borough receives five per cent.

Cllr Cousens said: “Basingstoke is being let down once again.

“One of the many complaints residents across the town have are the states of our roads, but we will never get them fixed if Basingstoke continues to receive such little investment.

“Potholes are dangerous for cyclists and motorcyclists, so fixing potholes, either by filling them, or better still resurfacing the road, is very important.”

According to Cllr Cousens, Basingstoke received £20,352 to fix 384 potholes in 2016/17, while the borough as a whole received £77,009 for 1,453 pothole repairs.

This is despite Hampshire County Council being allocated £1,488,000 by the Government to fix more than 28,000 potholes countywide.

Cllr Cousens also said around 43 per cent of potholes filled across the borough took two or more months to be repaired.

“This is just another example of the Conservative-run Hampshire County Council treating Basingstoke with contempt.”

But Hampshire County Council’s executive member for environment and transport, Cllr Rob Humby, countered the claims.

He said rather than just fixing potholes, Hampshire looked to make longer lasting and better value repairs, such as resurfacing sections and installing new drainage.

Cllr Humby said: “In Basingstoke, 60 schemes were completed in 2016/2017 and a further 59 are either underway or due for construction this current financial year.

“As well as maintenance, Basingstoke has benefited from significant capital investment to improve the roads and tackle congestion.”