Basingstoke public have their say on proposed Fort Hill school closure

Parents, residents, and former pupils alike have expressed their anger at the prospect of students at Fort Hill Community School soon having to travel across town to Cranbourne.

Low attendance at both Fort Hill (FHCS) and Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College (CBEC) has resulted in the idea being put forward to amalgamate the schools under one roof.

But this suggestion from school governors has resulted in members of the public expressing their concerns over the switch to a school more than three miles away.

Ruth Cooper, whose two sons go to FHCS, said: “Every community needs a school its kids can walk to.

“My Year 8 is supposed to be at CBEC in September, just as it’s getting dark, and will have to travel across to the other side of town?

“Are Hampshire County Council going to pay for his fare?”

Paula Baker taught at FHCS between 2003 and 2006, and said: “This is sad, sad news, it’s never good for a community to lose a school.

“Times change, and what seems, or is, a low number of pupils now, will change.”

Former pupil Sarah Mutton added: “Why close Fort Hill when they will be building on Manydown in the not so distant future?

“Won’t they need a senior school to accommodate that new community?

“I am utterly disappointed in this news.”

A public consultation was launched by the county council last week to gage the the Winklebury and Cranbourne community’s view on the merge, although resident Christine Bagan felt that a decision “has been made” already.

She added: “My children are happy, and progressing well at this school.

“If the county had not allowed surrounding schools to increase their intake numbers, this situation would have been prevented.

“Unfortunately, it’s our children who are going to suffer.”

Winklebury borough council candidate Angie Freeman has pledged to fight the decision “every step of the way” however, and has started her own petition opposing the closure of FHCS.

She said: “How will our children from Winklebury get across town to Cranbourne?

“The school has been a massive part of Winklebury, and a big part of my family’s lives for years.

“Fort Hill needs to continue to be at the centre of our community, it’s used by us all.”

Anyone wishing to sign the petition can do so at http://tinyurl.com/zb7lcvj.