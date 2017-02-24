Charity donation funds new method of spotting cancer treatment errors

A Basingstoke charity looking to build a new cancer treatment centre for the area has made a key donation aimed at providing safer care for generations to come.

Ark Cancer Centre Charity has spent the last two years trying to raise the £5million necessary to build the dedicated treatment centre near to Junction 7 of the M3.

And a stream of public support and fundraising for the appeal has seen that total rise above £1.3m, with the group now donating £27,000 from the fund for new life-saving software at Basingstoke hospital’s existing radiotherapy centre.

Ark trustee Merv Rees said: “The opening of the radiotherapy centre in 2014 was phase one of a two-phase plan and a key moment on the journey to the building of the new cancer treatment centre.

“I am delighted that the charity has been able to make this important donation – one that will help the patients of today and tomorrow.

“The charity’s mission statement is ‘for the people, by the people’ and the £1.3m that has been raised so far is a significant show of support by the public.

“Local people really want the cancer treatment centre to happen and their ongoing support is much appreciated and key to delivering this goal.”

While chemotherapy treatment and radiotherapy is already available in Basingstoke, most patients still have to travel to Southampton or Guildford for treatment, which can mean daily long journeys for very sick residents.

The new software will ensure that any errors made during treatment will be quickly spotted, while it is linked to the centre’s linear accelerator and will therefore move to the new cancer treatment centre when it is eventually built.

Head of medical physics at Hampshire hospitals, Dr Abiodun Adeyemi, said: “Radiotherapy is a complex procedure and it is generally safe – errors are rare.

“However, when they occur the consequences can be significant for the patient.

“This new software ensures accuracy of delivery and will enable early detection of any major radiation dose errors during treatment.

“The charity’s donation towards the new software will enhance the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust radiotherapy service and vision for improving patient safety and safeguarding against radiation over-dosage.”