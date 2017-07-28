Basingstoke pupils learn about worm wonders

Children at Chiltern Primary School in Basingstoke had their hands full as they learnt about worms and the role they play in composting.

Reception class pupils were treated to a presentation on vermicomposting – composting with worms – by expert Clive Roberts and the school will be able to benefit from a special worm composter, donated by housebuilder Barratt Homes, which is building the nearby Chapel Gate development.

Teacher Katie Mabey said: “We are grateful for Barratt’s support in helping us create this fun learning experience for the children.

“It’s always helpful for the pupils to understand how their actions, however small, can make a difference especially when it comes to sustainability. The worm composter will make a great addition to our school garden.”

Pupils learned how worms tucked into a varied diet eating any decaying organic matter such as raw and cooked vegetables, fruit, tea bags, eggshells and breadcrumbs. The vermicompost from this is of high quality that be used in the garden.

Mr Roberts said: “Learning how to compost with worms not only helps spread the word about better nutrition, but it’s sustainable and pretty much everything that comes from our kitchen can be used – worms eat their bodyweight in food each day.”