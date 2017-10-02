Basingstoke put a stop to losing run with victory over Redditch

Three late goals saw Basingstoke Town end their run of three consecutive defeats with a 3-0 win over Redditch United at home on Saturday.

All three goals came in the final 15 minutes of the match, which saw a delay early on in the first half after the referee was forced off with a hamstring injury.

It means the Dragons have moved back up to 11th in the Southern Premier League table with 15 points.

The fixture at the Camrose came after a run of three away games in a row for Basingstoke, all of which they had narrowly lost.

It looked as though it might be another tough afternoon for the Dragons as Redditch made the stronger start, as Dior Angus forced Colm McAdden into an early save.

Spencer Weir-Daley then headed over from close range.

The game was then brought to a halt after referee Iain Parsons suffered a hamstring injury, leading to a member of the crowd taking to the field as a replacement.

After a 15-minute delay the game restarted and was fairly quiet until the half-time whistle, with Basingstoke’s best chance coming as Jack McKnight failed to convert Sam Smart’s cross.

The home side were beginning to look more dominant following the break, with Dan Bayliss going close twice and Shane Hollamby hitting the inside of the post with a header.

With 75 minutes on the clock the deadlock was finally broken as Smart was brought down by Gui Mailancol in the box, and Ben Wright converted the subsequent penalty.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Marcus Johnson-Schuster launched an unstoppable strike into the top left corner for a magnificent goal.

And the scoreline was completed soon afterwards as Callum Bunting – making his debut for Basingstoke – collected Smart’s cross before firing over Redditch keeper Ethan Ross.

Basingstoke make the trip to Fleet Town in the first round of the Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup tomorrow night, before returning to league action at home to Banbury on Saturday afternoon.