Basingstoke RFC end season with a thrashing

It was a disappointing end to a promising season for Basingstoke RFC as they were thrashed 61-5 by league champions Farnham on Saturday.

Farnham have been dominant in the London 3 South West all season so Basingstoke may not have been expecting much.

But ’Stoke will be content with their fifth place finish in the standings, having suffered successive relegations in the last few seasons.

The league leaders raced into a 26-0 lead at half-time and were relatively untroubled in the first half.

They got their advantage up to 40-0 soon after the break before Basingstoke were finally able to respond, with Brent Evans picking up a consolation try.

But there was no let up from Farnham in the closing stages, and more tries followed as they eventually ended up as 61-5 winners, having only lost one game all season.

Basingstoke finished on 66 points from their 13 wins and nine defeats, 10 behind Old Cranleighans but a couple ahead of Trojans.