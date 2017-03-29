Basingstoke RFC well beaten by promotion chasing Eastleigh

Basingstoke RFC played host to a promotion chasing Eastleigh at the weekend and the visitors showed just how much they wanted it as they thrashed the home side 31-0.

In the final minutes of play, James Boyce scored his second try of the game when he ran in unchallenged under the posts to complete the win.

Eastleigh opened the scoring early on when Adam Gallagher ran through a gap on the left-hand side and later Jack Berry increased the travelling side’s lead through good ball handling down the right side.

Leading in the second half, Eastleigh took advantage of Basingstoke’s mistakes and James Boyce stole the ball when Basingstoke lofted it wide to score.

Scrum-half Sean Hayes added Eastleigh’s penultimate try after lots of space was created by Paul Fudio and Will Todd, giving him plenty of room to go for the points.