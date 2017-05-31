Basingstoke soapbox racers turn to Pamela Anderson for inspiration

It’s Alexandra Palace or bust for a team of soapbox racers whose car was inspired by a 1980s TV icon.

Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson will be ‘driving’ when the group of Basingstoke school friends compete in the Red Bull novelty race in London in July.

Josh Craven, Scott Waissen, Chris Grant and Adam Berry created ‘The Pamela’ after recalling how enchanted they were by the now 49-year-old’s weekly frolics in a skimpy bikini on a Californian beach.

“We figured something along the lines of Baywatch because we’re all ’80s kids,” said Josh.

“A friend of ours had a whole wall dedicated to Pamela so we wouldn’t be 36-year-old males without being fans of her!”

Around 70 drivers will be competing in homemade cars against the lads, who are aiming to raise £1,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The course starts on a ramp before taking in jumps and some sharp turns.

Josh is captaining the team and operating the brakes, with Chris – dressed as Pamela – driving.

“We’re going to try and avoid using the brakes but you have to have them for health and safety,” said Josh. “It can be quite dangerous actually but we’ll be alright.

“We’ve put on our website that we’re going to win but I think that’s being a bit bold!

“A thousand pounds for the RNLI, finishing the race and having a good time would be a success.”

‘The Pamela’ is going to have yellow plastic panels on its body, with the steering at the back.

Josh admitted they have never done anything like this before but said they wanted to do something as a group, raise money for charity and be adventurous.

“We’re complete novices. Chris has built a kit-car and his dad’s a mechanic so we’ve got a good team,” he said.

‘Team Pamela’ all met at John Hunt of Everest School, leaving in 1996.

Visit tinyurl.com/kzaz29z to sponsor the lads.