Basingstoke taxi firm in the pink for charity

A generous Basingstoke taxi firm has hit the accelerator and spent the last six weeks fundraising for Cancer Research.

Alpha Cars, based in Joices Yard, has even rebranded itself black and pink to raise awareness of cancer.

“It’s been very challenging but it’s for a good cause,” said Steve Khaliq, who owns the company.

“We’re aiming to raise £10,000 and we’re just waiting to see what the final figure is.”

The fundraising campaign ended on Saturday after daredevils bungee jumpeded down from 400ft above the ground at the Leisure Park.

Office team member Bradley Fisher also shaved his pink dyed hair and beard during the event, raising £2,000 in sponsorship.

Even opposition taxi firm G470 joined in by playing a five-a-side football match, which Alpha won 14-3.

Stands have been set up in the Malls centre and outside the railway station, not only to raise funds but also awareness of cancer.

Some drivers have jumped in to the saddle on both standard bikes and tandems wearing pink wigs. Meanwhile a quiz night was held at the Tea Bar.

Alpha returned to their normal black and yellow on Monday.