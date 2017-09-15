Basingstoke team take 26-year-old Skoda across Europe for charity

An intrepid team from Basingstoke has raised more than €400 for orphanage charities after diving their 26-year-old Skoda 6,000km across Europe.

Michal Lepiarz, his partner Irmina Kowalska, her brother Kamil and friend Krzysiek travelled from Basingstoke to take part in the Zlombol rally through Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, France and Spain.

It is the second time Michal and Irmina, who own Basingstoke car workshop Revive, have completed the rally, which only cars designed or built in the Eastern Bloc can enter.

Irmina said: “We had a great time and relieved that Michal’s beloved Skoda withstood the challenge.”