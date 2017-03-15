Latest
Basingstoke Town beaten by title-challenging Leamington

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

SPORT: @BASINGSTOKE_FC beaten by Leamington: https://t.co/naPME33ksz https://t.co/GiCD8QLwK0
7 hours ago
SPORT: @BisonHockey could pinch third in standings after Peterborough Phantoms slip up: https://t.co/E0EEmHIrmY https://t.co/vyINgAt8a5
7 hours ago
SPORT: #Basingstoke men's hockey 1sts miss out on victory over league leaders after letting in two late goals: https://t.co/1QjHz0wPQ6
7 hours ago
SPORT: @HartleyFC close in on securing second title after win against Westfield: https://t.co/GhK4IlxwDp
7 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR