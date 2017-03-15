Basingstoke Town beaten by title-challenging Leamington

Basingstoke Town couldn’t put a stop to Leamington’s charge towards the top of the Southern Premier League summit as they were beaten 2-0 at The Ark Cancer Charity Stadium on Saturday.

The result now makes it mathematically impossible for Basingstoke to reach the play-offs.

The visitors had won six of their previous seven games so it was always going to be a tough ask for Basingstoke, and so it proved as they didn’t register a single shot on goal.

Leamington had the ball in the back of the net inside the opening three minutes, but Jack Edwards’ header was ruled offside.

It didn’t take the visitors long to grab the lead, as in their next attack Courtney Baker-Richardson won the ball in a scramble in the box, allowing Ahmed Obeng the chance to score.

And pretty quickly they scored their second, which began as Edwards forced Marcus Johnson-Schuster into giving the ball away.

This allowed Rob Thompson-Brown to pick up possession, cut inside and fire a low drive past Alex Tokarczyk into the bottom corner. At two goals down inside 10 minutes Basingstoke had a mountain to climb, but to their credit dug in and pushed forward during the remainder of the first half.

Aaron Jarvis shot wide from a good position, while Michael Atkinson’s attempt to play the ball across goal drifted harmlessly wide.

Yet it proved impossible for Basingstoke to crack Leamington’s defence, and it remained 2-0 going into half-time.

The second half didn’t produce much in the way of excitement, and while Leamington had a couple of chances the scoreline didn’t change and the three points headed back to Warwickshire.

It leaves Basingstoke 13th in the table with 50 points after 39 games, and after the weekend’s results mathematically they cannot now reach the play-off places.

Seven league games remain, and Basingstoke next travel to 11th placed King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.