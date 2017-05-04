Basingstoke Town ‘can stay at Camrose while plans are submitted’

Basingstoke Town could continue to play at the Camrose if a planning application is submitted to redevelop the site.

This was confirmed by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council after the club said it was seeking “urgent written clarification” on the matter.

The club says chairman Rafi Razzak intends to sell the Camrose to developers so he can “recover his loans through the redevelopment of the Camrose site”.

And after releasing an update requesting an answer from the council, the authority’s head of planning and infrastructure, Matthew Evans, said the club could continue to play there before any work started.

He said: “We haven’t received a planning application and haven’t been approached for any formal planning advice.

“I can confirm that applying for planning permission would not stop any existing approved use from continuing.”

The club said that a meeting would be arranged for mid-May “when maximum information is available”.

In their update, the club’s interim management group addressed a number of issues including planning, the deadline for the proposed groundshare with Farnborough and possible ‘community club’ status. It read: “Previous verbal statements from councillors and the planning department had been contradictory.

“If a planning application can be submitted while football is still being played, then there is a possibility of starting 2017/18 at The Camrose.”

Mr Razzak, who is stepping down as chairman at the end of the season, has previously said the club has been left with very few options after the plans for a new stadium were turned down by the borough council.

He said: “At numerous meetings since then, they have offered to help, but in reality they have not offered any new sites for us to consider.

“They seem unlikely to allow a retail development at the Camrose, which could help BTFC to build a new stadium within the town.”

The statement also revealed that the deadline for agreeing the possible groundshare with Farnborough for next season had been extended until May 5.

It had been due to run out on April 30 but this was extended “in light of the uncertainty about planning ‘rules’”.

Former player and manager from the 1970s and 1980s Steve Williams is “joining the IMG with the brief to assist on the development of the club into a community club, owned and run by its members in the interests of the community”.

His role “will also help seek support from the council for a site to be developed for the club in the town”.