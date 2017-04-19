Basingstoke Town extend unbeaten run to five games

Basingstoke Town made it five games unbeaten with a convincing 3-0 victory against Cinderford Town at Camrose on Saturday and a 1-1 draw at Dorchester Town on Monday, writes Matthew Brown.

The Dragons took the lead against Cinderford after eight minutes through a penalty.

A ball down the flank from Matt Partridge was chased down by Aaron Redford, who was clumsily bundled over by Josh Nelmes.

Nana Owusu stepped up and channelled his inner Andrea Pirlo with a deft chip to send Glen Cutlan in the Cinderford goal the wrong way.

Cinderford were reduced to 10 men in first half injury time.

Sam Hicks abruptly upended Rob Atkinson and he received his second yellow, after being carded just after the half hour mark.

In the second half, Basingstoke really pressed home their man advantage with Ashleigh Artwell and Atkinson having early chances.

Town’s dominance paid off on 70 minutes when a flowing move culminated in them doubling the advantage.

Partridge finished coolly into the bottom of the net after skipper David Ray started a move with a ball to Redford on the wing.

Basingstoke secured the three points seven minutes later through Aaron Jervis who converted after good work from Redford.

Against Dorchester, Basingstoke had the first chance of the game with dangerman Owusu just missing the target.

Dorchester hit back with chances of their own but Basingstoke eventually started to run the game with Owusu again going close with a free kick.

On 28 minutes, Owusu finally got his reward from the penalty spot and he duly converted after Jason Brooks handled in the area.

After the break, Basingstoke were dominating but were unable to press home their advantage and Dorchester ramped up some pressure on to the Dragons.

Again, they failed to take their chances but eventually Basingstoke gave away a penalty to give Dorchester a chance to equalise.

Phil Ormrod was bundled down in the area and Nathan Walker stepped up to convert from 12 yards.

Both sides had further chances but neither could seize the initiative and settled for a point apiece.