Basingstoke Town fans face a ‘difficult time’

Basingstoke Town fans have been told to brace themselves for a “difficult time”.

That was the warning from chief executive David Knight after a fans forum was held in the clubhouse last week.

Around 80 people packed into the Camrose to hear from and ask questions of owner and chairman Rafi Razzak.

Mr Razzak has previously said it is his intention to sell the Camrose for development so he can get back the money he has invested in the Dragons. He has just ended his financial support for the club.

“It’s going to be a difficult time because we need to attract sponsorship and investment, but we won’t be staying at the Camrose for ever and a day,” Mr Knight said.

He could not offer assurances that the club would be able to see out the season at the Camrose:

“We’re definitely starting the season at the Camrose.

“A lot of this is down to the views of the planning department, so if they give the guidance to say there’s no restriction on continuing to play football while a planning application is submitted, then that makes it an easier decision.

“The landowner (BASRON Developments Ltd, a company owned by Mr Razzak) can put in a planning application and the club can continue to play but that point hasn’t been clarified to the requirements of the landowner.”

Mr Knight confirmed that a move to a supporter-owned community club “would be the best way forward”.

He described the forum as “productive” and said fans “were asking the chairman a number of questions, which he was answering.”

But this was disputed by supporters’ club chairman Martin French.

He claimed Mr Razzak “didn’t really answer any of the questions that were put to him.

“There’s probably more uncertainty now than there was before Tuesday night,” he said.

“He never answered anything, there’s a lot of uncertainty and how we go forward.

“It may have been better for him not to be there. It would have been better for him to issue a statement about what he was going to do instead.”

The club say a further meeting will be held later this month to discuss the change in ownership structure.