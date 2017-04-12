Basingstoke Town miss out on victory after late tap in

Basingstoke Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Redditch United on Saturday, writes Matthew Brown.

Redditch started brightly and were rewarded with the opening goal on nine minutes.

A high cross came into the box and Zaqib Hussain got on the end of it, hitting it on the volley from close range.

Basingstoke rallied and eventually their good work paid off with the equaliser 10 minutes before half-time when Matt Partridge finished off an exquisite move.

Aaron Jarvis on the left switched the play to Marcus Johnston-Schuster on the right who combined with Michael Atkinson in a series of passes before squaring the ball to Partridge.

Town continued where they left off after half-time with Rob Atkinson denying Dior Angus with a crucial tackle before his pull back at the other end caused chaos in the Redditch box.

Town’s pressure told and they took the lead on 63 minutes when top scorer Jarvis scored his 15th of the season, turning in George Bennett’s cross at the near post with a sublime deft finish via the crossbar.

Further pressure was applied to the Redditch backline but to no avail and it was the home side who equalised against the run of play.

A shot was parried by Alex Tokarczyk in goal and Angus squared the ball to Luke Keen for a tap in on 75 minutes.

Basingstoke continued to press but couldn’t find another goal.

Joe Gater received a second yellow for dissent but this came too late to have an impact and the game ended honours even.