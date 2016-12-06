UPDATE: Basingstoke Town FC denies eBay sale rumours

Basingstoke Town FC made national news on Tuesday after a fan listed the club on eBay, in a bid to help attract a new owner.
The Evo-Stik Southern Premier side was put up for sale on the auction site at around midday, with the opening price standing at just 99p.
And within four hours this figure had risen to £65,900, as supporters made a series of bids.
The listing was then removed as the club trended on Twitter.
Longstanding chairman Rafi Razzak announced last month that he would step down and end his financial support at the end of the season, in May.
And in an unusual attempt to drum up interest, former director and supporter, Simon Hood, put Basingstoke Town on eBay – appealing to potential suitors to “become a legend here in Basingstoke” by buying the club.
When approached by the Observer, Mr Hood insisted that the listing on the auction site was legitimate, and claimed that he had already received a number of private messages from around the world, including Japan and New Zealand.
Basingstoke Town have denied that any online sale was ever genuine, although they applauded Mr Hood’s “publicity stunt” in advertising the sale of the club.
A statement read: “There is no truth in the rumour that Basingstoke Town Football Club is up for sale on eBay.
“This was a misguided publicity stunt by a former director and fan who does not own the club and is not in a position to sell it.
“The listing has been removed.
“The club management are working hard behind the scenes looking at a number of options for the future of the club.
“Anyone with a constructive input to [our review] should contact the club through the usual channels.”
Mr Razzak’s decision to part ways with the club after 25 years follows Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s ruling last year to block plans to build a new 5,124-seat stadium at the Old Common, in Eastrop.
Basingstoke Town elected to go full-time over the summer as a result, with the club now planning a strategic review to determine its long-term future at the end of this season.
This will include a review of where ‘Stoke will play in the future, should the club move away from its existing home at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium, in Western Way.
And Mr Hood expressed his hope that the fake eBay listing, which had no reserve price, and listed the club’s condition as “used”, would help attract the right buyer to “propel Basingstoke Town forward”.
He said: “We did this because the world needs to know that the club is up for sale.
“It all boils down to the question of who owns the club: the chairman, or the fans?
“Because if the fans didn’t turn up, there would be no team.
“This much-loved family club has been through a tricky period over the past year or so, but it has a strong fan base, and, with the right leadership, has the potential to soar.
“Perhaps our new owner is an existing supporter.
“If they’re not already, I have no doubt they will be once they’ve met everyone involved in the club.”
Anonymous
Who owns the club?
That’s what Newcastle United supporters have asked countless times.
It’s always the owner/ chairman.
Just ask mr Ashley .