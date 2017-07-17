Basingstoke Town puts forward three options for club’s survival

Basingstoke Town Community Football Club is looking for the support of the borough council to secure its surival.

Outgoing chairman Rafi Razzak has stated his intention to sell the club’s home, the Camrose, for development so he can get back the money he has invested in the Dragons.

Now the newly-formed community club has put forward three possible options for a new stadium that would need the backing of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

One option is for the club to remain at the Camrose but to have the pitch moved to allow some residential development to take place.

With this option the club says it would like to see the borough council purchase what’s left of the land and lease it back to the club on ‘mutually attractive terms’.

Options two and three focus around the Winklebury Football Complex, which is the headquarters of the Hampshire FA.

The club says that it ‘could be leased to and be managed by the community club, or jointly with the Hampshire FA’ as an asset for the community.

Another proposal would be to use the site as a ‘temporary lifeline’ for 18 months to two years. The club says this option would give it time ‘to explore permanent possibilities in the town and wider borough’.

A decision by the borough council not to support any of the three options ‘would be a lost window of opportunity’ says the club.

However, Cllr Simon Bound, cabinet member for communities and community safety at the borough council, said he believed it was best the club stayed at the Camrose – but he warned the council will not provide a new ground or fund the club.

He said: “It remains my hope that Basron Developments Ltd (a company Mr Razzak has a 50 per cent stake in that owns 71 per cent of the Camrose, with the borough council owning the other 29 per cent) will reconsider its intention to develop the site so that the club may have a sustainable future in Basingstoke at their current ground.

“The council is encouraging a collaborative approach that allows Basingstoke Town Community Football Club to thrive and that achieves wider community benefits.”

The issue is set to be discussed at the borough council’s community environment and partnerships committee on Wednesday.