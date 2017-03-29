Basingstoke Town set for Farnborough ground share

Basingstoke Town look set for a ground share with Farnborough for next season as they look to sell off their existing home at the Camrose for redevelopment, writes Jack Asbery.

The club issued a statement yesterday evening saying a provisional agreement had been reached with Farnborough for 2017/18.

An FA deadline means the club has to state where it intends to play football for the following season by March 31.

It comes after Basingstoke earlier this month said its two options for a new stadium within the town had fallen through.

Club CEO David Knight said: “Everyone at the club who has been involved in the decision-making process about its future has been working hard to find a new ground in the town or borough.

“Farnborough is considered to be the best ground-share option, particularly because its high quality facilities will enable our first team manager Terry Brown to retain and attract the quality of players that he needs as part of the on going work to deliver long-term progress and success.”

Mr Knight added that the club had also entered into discussions with Whitchurch United over a long-term ground-share, with the aim of returning to the borough as soon as possible.

The decision to move to Farnbrough has been met with a negative reaction from many fans, some of whom took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Chris Inman wrote: “Bitterly disappointed at these latest quite drastic events.”

Bob Moore wrote: “ Another club sacrificed to make the rich, richer. Generations of fans insulted and let down.”

And Robert Paul said on Facebook: “121 years of history down the drain because of one mans greed. I’ll be at the Hitchin game to pay my respects to the Camrose, but after that you won’t see me at ‘home’ games unless the club is playing in the town of Basingstoke.”

The club had been critical of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for not helping it find a new home, after its plans for a new stadium in Eastrop were turned down.

Simon Bound, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “The football club told us yesterday (Tuesday) about their plans to ground share with Farnborough.

“While I still do not understand the rush to vacate the Camrose Stadium, I share the fans’ concern about trying to understand a clear way forward to keep the club in the borough.

“In this spirit, the club has put forward the ground share with Farnborough as a short term option while they fully investigate the future of the Camrose site.

“I have always said that finding another suitable site is likely to take time and that there are no ‘easy option’ pieces of public land that the council could give to the club at low or no cost.

“The club did share that they are looking at other longer term locations in the borough and I urged them to ensure that they gain local community support and they discuss any options with the local planning authority.”