Basingstoke Town to continue playing at the Camrose after all

It’s the news that all Basingstoke Town fans wanted to hear – the club will be staying at the Camrose.

It had been thought the club would need to relocate as plans to sell off the Camrose to developers were revealed.

A groundshare with Farnborough had been considered, but the club has today confirmed it will be remaining in Basingstoke for next season.

In a statement on the club’s official website, chief executive David Knight said: “A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes as the club prepares for next season and the future.

“While much work has still to be done, I am pleased to announce that the club will continue to play at the Camrose.

“The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Farnborough for their kind offer of a groundshare for nest season, and we appreciate their patience and support during the last few weeks.

“We look forward to meeting them this season following their promotion to the Southern League Premier Division.”

A supporters’ forum meeting has now been provisionally set for May 23 at 7pm in the clubhouse.