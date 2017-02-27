Basingstoke Town confirm move away from Camrose ground

Basingstoke Town FC have confirmed that a move away from the club’s current home at the Camrose is imminent.
The club have played their home matches at the ground in Western Way for the last 72 years, although it is felt that it “cannot [now] conform with modern standards”.
As a result, the Interim Management Group (IMG) set up to plan the football club’s future past the end of this season have now insisted that it will be necessary to move.
After reviewing several options, the IMG is currently deciding between developing a brand new stadium on a greenfield site or moving to an existing ground that could be upgraded to meet the club’s needs.
But with both of these possible routes unlikely to be reached in the short-term, head of digital and marketing, Will Wilkinson, admitted that he did not know where the club would be playing their football next season.
He said: “We are now looking at options to redevelop the Camrose ground to generate enough money to cover the cost of the land, clear the club’s debts and leave money left over to pay for the move.
“The key to which option we can take is dependent on how much money we can get from the redevelopment of the Camrose.
“At this stage it is not clear where we will be playing football in the 2017/18 season.
“But the IMG will be developing a number of different options, including developing a contingency plan just in case we need to move to an alternative ground while we await completion of our new long-term stadium.”
The club hopes to make a final decision on their preferred long-term solution at some point in March, while a fans’ meeting is also planned for the next few weeks.
Another option reviewed by the IMG was a scheme to raise funds by redeveloping part of the ground and moving the pitch, although it was decided that this would not generate enough money.
Concerns that the facilities at the newly named Ark Cancer Charity Stadium had become “out of date” were raised by current chairman and owner Rafi Razzak several years ago.
But after seeing plans to build a new 5,000-seater stadium on land at the Old Common in Eastrop blocked by the borough council last year, Mr Razzak elected announced that he would be stepping down from the role at the end of the season.
The IMG was set up as a result to map out the club’s ‘Plan B’ strategy for the future and announced plans in January to get supporters involved in the running of the club by moving into community ownership.
This switch won’t take place until a decision on the new ground is made however, with supporters venting their frustration on social media at the delay and the possibility of being without a permanent home in the short-term.
Robert Paul said: “If the club was serious about being community owned it would have got the people of Basingstoke on board from day one, not nearly two months after Plan B was first announced.”
Perry Huntley posted: “Looks like they’ll be playing at Russell Howard field then.
”If they can’t stay at the Camrose, keep the club in the ‘old heart and soul’ of the town.”
And Mick Prout added: “As long as Razzak gets his money back eh?
“It’s a disgrace we find ourselves in this position.”