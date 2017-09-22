Basingstoke Town unveil new sponsor

Original Software has been announced as the latest sponsor of Basingstoke Town FC.

The IT company’s logo will feature on the back of the first team shirts, as well as on hoardings around the ground and online as part of the deal.

It comes as Basingstoke Town makes the transition to become a community owned club, following the withdrawal of funding from chairman Rafi Razzak.

Will Wilkinson, head of marketing for Basingstoke Town, said: “It’s fantastic to have a global business such as Original Software on board as a key sponsor for the club, and we’re hoping for a prosperous season together.

“What is great is that Original Software absolutely recognise and buy into the future we’re trying to build at this club, one that puts the community first and that will mean we are sustainable for many years to come.”

Colin Armitage, CEO of Original Software, added: “We are delighted to support Basingstoke Town at this pivotal time and we look forward to their success both on the pitch and as importantly, as they become a true asset to the local community.”

Basingstoke are away at Hitchin tomorrow.