Basingstoke women in the forces urged to apply for commemoration

Basingstoke women who have served their country are being urged to apply for the Women at War 100 celebrations.

This year marks the centenary of the formal recognition of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps – the first time women were fully enrolled in the armed forces.

The Royal British Legion is commemorating this milestone on July 7 – exactly a century on – as well as celebrating the contribution of women who have served on operation or in uniform.

Applications for the event at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire are now open.

Maria Miller MP said: “I am delighted that Women at War 100 will mark the exemplary service women have and continue to give to our armed forces.

“I urge all Basingstoke constituents to apply for this remarkable event.”

To apply, visit britishlegion.org.uk and search for Women at War 100.